MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 10,105 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 885,201 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 30 to 17,734.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 7.57%.

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,385 newly reported cases of COVID-19. Deaths in the county rose by 2 to 3,709.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 202,644.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.59%.

In Broward, there were 1,443 new cases and deaths rose by 6 to 1,591.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 95,311 cases.

The two-week positivity rate average stands at 7.17%.

In Monroe, there were 58 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,810 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 10.73%.