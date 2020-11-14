MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly-named Marlins General Manager Kim Ng is the highest-ranking woman in Major League Baseball.

She is not only the first woman general manager of a professional baseball team but also the first Asian-American.

Her office will now in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood at Marlins Park.

In a previous interview on Sportsnet, Ng admitted she interviewed for general manager jobs before. But she never made it to home plate, until now.

The reporter asked, “What will it take for that glass ceiling to finally break?”

Ng answered, “You know, I think it’s going to take a bold, courageous, gender-blind owner.”

Her resume speaks for itself.

“She has been involved with every facet of baseball from the commissioner’s office—she is ready. I’m thrilled that she has gotten this opportunity,” a sports commentator said.

She has worked for more than 30 years in Major League Baseball. She started as an intern and grew to work with the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and eventually as a senior vice president of baseball operations.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores says this is a long and overdue win.

“Kudos to the Marlins but at the same time, she is capable, she is worthy, why wouldn’t you do it?” Flores said.

Powerful women leaders are applauding Ng.

Former professional tennis player Billie Jean King, who also fought for women to be treated equally in tennis, tweeted her congratulations and wrote, “progress” and hashtag “trailblazer”. She also linked to an article from USAToday.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted in-part, “I grew up loving the Cubs, but I’ll be cheering you on.”

The new Marlins GM, along with her accomplishments, are being talked about in many news and sports articles along with online magazines.

In a statement, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said, “On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins.”

We expect to hear more from Ng on Monday, but in a statement, she said she doesn’t take this lightly. She wants to continue building a winning culture that fans can expect and deserve.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

Over the course of her 30-year career, she has been part of guiding teams to eight postseason appearances, six league championship series, and three World Series.

In a statement, Ng said that it is the “honor of my career” to lead the Marlins as the next GM.

Here is what she had to say:

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager. We are building for the long-term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success. This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely that a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Ng is the first woman to be hired general manager by any of the men’s professional sports teams in the major North American leagues.