MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here we go again. Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the central Caribbean Sea.

At 10 a.m., the center of the system was about 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

It was moving to the west-southwest at 7 mph.

A westward to west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to begin by late Saturday and continue through early Monday.

On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.

The tropical depression has sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday. Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.

When it strengthens into a tropical storm it will be named “Iota.”