MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm on Friday.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Iota.
2020 is already the most active Atlantic Hurricane Season on record with 29 named storms breaking the old record set back in 2005 with 28 named storms. Of the 29 named storms, 12 made landfall in the United States, breaking the record of nine set in 1916.
So far, there have been a total of 31 tropical or sub-tropical cyclones, 12 Hurricanes, and 5 Major Hurricanes. This season is also the first to see seven named tropical cyclones make landfall in the continental United States before September. In addition, 26 tropical storms have broken the record for earliest formation by storm number.
At 10 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 31 was located 310 miles south-southeast of Jamaica and was moving west-southwest at 7 miles per hour. A westward to west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to begin by late Saturday and continue through early Monday.
On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday. It could be near Major Hurricane strength when it approaches Central America. Much of Central America is still recovering from severe flooding caused by Hurricane Eta last week.
