MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A No Swim Advisory has been issued for Dog Beach on the Rickenbacker Causeway due to unsafe bacteria levels.
The advisory was issued because two consecutive water samples collected at this beach exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci.
Enteric bacteria enterococci normally inhabit the intestinal track of humans and animals. The prevalence of the bacteria in the water is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.
The result of the sampling indicates that contact with the water may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.
