MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The hit CBS show NCIS: New Orleans is back and in action after months of shutdown due to COVID-19.

Lead star Scott Bakula and his wife, and co-star, Chelsea Field were ready to get back to work.

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s actually worked out for us so far. We were very well prepared to come back to work and all the protocols that have been installed so far have worked out very well,” Bakula explained. “Our crew and the people that are working all around us in the production have really hunkered down and paid attention to what we need to do to keep working. It’s been amazing.”

This Sunday night part two of the premiere is called “Something in the Air, Part 2”. The storyline reflects our current environment.

“Two of my agents are stuck on a ship in the Gulf because they have COVID on board. It’s a hospital ship, so they’re there. We are in town dealing with all kinds of relevant things going on because we’re basically two weeks into the beginning of COVID,” Bakula said.

For seven seasons Bakula has starred as Special Agent Dwayne Pride. This season he’s reunited with his love interest Rita Devereaux, played by his wife of 21 years, Field, who will be a regular cast member. Her character appeared for the first time during season three.

“First of all, it’s great to spend more time together. It’s just great to have more time at home together. Our last kid was out of the house a couple of years ago, so it’s nice to have time together both on the set, and we love working together,” said Field.

“She makes me a better actor on the show too, so it helps me a lot and it is nice having her in the house so to speak,” said Bakula.

Bakula reflected on the show’s attraction to audiences.

“I think we’re lucky because the franchise has been out there already and I think people have always enjoyed trying to figure out a crime and figure out a mystery. Then they have this flavor for us, especially being in New Orleans,” he said. “It has given us an extra dose of an extra character in the show, with the music and food and the exuberance and passion that the city is all about.”

NCIS: New Orleans premieres on CBS this Sunday night at 9 p.m.