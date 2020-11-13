MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for plotting to kill a federal judge and prosecutor in Miami who handled a 2018 case in which he was found guilty of murder-for-hire.
U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom sentenced Matthew Alexander King on Friday on charges of retaliation against a federal judge and solicitation to commit murder.
An assistant prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida handled the 2018 case in which King was accused of hiring a hitman to kill several family members of his estranged wife.
