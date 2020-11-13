MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is collecting donations for people in Honduras following the destruction from Eta.

Needed supplies include canned foods and soups, clothes, medicine, and protective gear to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two million people have been dislocated from their homes, tens of thousands without electricity, and another looming storm on the horizon,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Friday.

Donations can be dropped off the following fire stations in Miami:

Fire station #4, 1111 SW 2nd Avenue

Fire station #7, 314 Beacon Blvd

Fire station #2, 1901 North Miami Avenue

Fire station #5, 1200 NW 20th Street

Fire station #6, 701 NW 36th Street

Donations will be flown to Honduras and dropped off with families in need on Tuesday.

“We are going to be landing in Honduras and we are going to drop off and come back,” said Brenda Betancourt, the President of the Calle 8 Inter-American Chamber of Commerce. “Whatever you can donate today, tomorrow that we can actually get, please.”

“I want to plead from the bottom of my heart, please, please help the people of Honduras,” said Mayor Suarez.