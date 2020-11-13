  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Drivers going past Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday around lunchtime may notice a lot of first responders.

Don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

Starting at 11 a.m., nearly two dozen different agencies and about 100 volunteers will take part in a training exercise which involves a simulated emergency landing and a controlled burn.

The exercise will end at 2 p.m.

Airports are required to do this type of drill every three years.

