FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Drivers going past Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday around lunchtime may notice a lot of first responders.
Don’t worry, it’s just a drill.
Starting at 11 a.m., nearly two dozen different agencies and about 100 volunteers will take part in a training exercise which involves a simulated emergency landing and a controlled burn.
The exercise will end at 2 p.m.
Airports are required to do this type of drill every three years.
