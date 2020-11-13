MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 1,876 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Friday and deaths rose by 5 to 3,706.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 199,072.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.08%.

In Broward, there were 857 new cases and deaths rose by 11 to 1,581.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 92,657 cases.

The two-week positivity rate average stands at 6.70%.

In Monroe, there were 43 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,744 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 11.89%.

Statewide, there were 6,933 newly added cases and deaths rose by 74 to 17,659.

The total number of cases now stands at 870,552 across Florida.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 7.22%.