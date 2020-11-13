WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Agency for Health Care Administration, Florida Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19 topped 3,100 on Friday, as thousands of additional people test positive for the virus each day.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, an update on the Agency for Health Care Administration website showed 3,129 people hospitalized because of primary diagnoses of COVID-19.

That was up from 2,564 a week earlier and 2,351 two weeks ago, according to numbers compiled daily by The News Service of Florida. The largest number of hospitalizations as of mid-afternoon Friday was in Miami-Dade County, with 433.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Abandoned At Miami International Airport, Learjet Finds New Home At Miami Aviation School
Police: Miami Beach Man Uses Knife, Hatchet To Kill Another Man Who Would Not Return His Calls
Bad News For Home Buyers In South Florida & Across The Nation: Prices Are Going Up Everywhere

It was followed by Broward County, with 307; Palm Beach County, with 232; Duval and Hillsborough counties, each with 199; Pinellas County, with 162; and Orange County with 156. Also Friday, the state Department of Health reported 6,933 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 870,552.

At least 17,445 Florida residents have died.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

Comments