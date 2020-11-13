FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a possible shooting at a Pompano Beach apartment complex.
Broward sheriff’s deputies were called to 1839 Hammondville Road early Friday morning.
Inside the crime scene at the Golden Acres development, there was a car that appears to have a bullet hole through the windshield. A BSO Forensic Response Unit and Medical Examiner Trauma Unit were on the scene.
When our CBS4 team arrived, they noticed a group of possible family members who were emotional. One woman asked a deputy, “where was he shot”.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
