MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 2021 Coconut Grove Art Festival has been canceled.
The three-day festival was originally scheduled for November 13th through 15th.
The event organizers said they made the decision to cancel it because hosting such a large group gathering would not be in the interest of the health of thousands who would attend or the community.
“We’ve been hosting this iconic event for 57 years and we’re looking forward not only to our 58th festival year in 2022, but for many years beyond, too,” said Monty Trainer, president of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.
As the region’s premier art festival, it celebrates the fine arts, live performances, and local flavors. It usually draws more than 380 internationally known and jury-selected artists in 15 visual categories.
