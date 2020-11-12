MIAMI (CBSMiami) – My what a difference a day makes in east Hollywood where sewer water was bubbling up from under manhole covers on Wednesday, flooding streets and causing a stinky mess.
Hollywood officials told CBS4 all that rainwater and flooding from Eta overwhelmed the wastewater system, doubling the amount of sewage that normally flows to the treatment plant.
“The operation at that facility is typically 45-50 million gallons daily. Right now the facility is operating at 100 million gallons. So the pressure on the system is great,” said Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey.
“It smells really horrible,” said Jon Wilson. “It just smells like water that comes out of your toilet.”
Thursday morning, the bubbling had stopped, the water was draining, and the streets were drying out.
The overburdened system wasn’t just a Hollywood problem. The plant treats sewage for Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park, and parts of Southern Broward.
“Things will get better,” Hussey said. “It’s a collective effort on everybody’s part. Once everybody does their part then the system will return to normal.”
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a bypass system was created to reduce the flow.
