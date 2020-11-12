MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Eta made landfall near Cedar Key on the state’s west coast around 4 a.m. Thursday.

At 7 a.m., Eta was about 10 miles west of Gainesville.

Eta is moving toward the northeast near 13 mph. The storm will move across northeastern Florida Thursday and emerge into the western Atlantic in the afternoon. The cyclone is expected to accelerate over the western Atlantic and move parallel to, but offshore of the Carolinas before heading well east of the Mid-Atlantic coast by late Friday.

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM ETA

Eta had sustained winds of 45 mph

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

A NOAA Coastal Marine Observing site at St. Augustine Florida recently reported sustained winds of 37 mph and a gust of 44 mph.

Eta is expected to weaken over land but could re-intensify as a non-tropical cyclone on Friday before becoming absorbed by a larger non-tropical cyclone

on Saturday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County, Florida line northward to St. Andrews Sound, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is out in the Eastern Atlantic and will continue to move East. It is not a threat to the U.S.

A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

The disturbance is gradually becoming better organized, and a tropical depression will likely form within the next couple of days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so.