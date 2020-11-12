CORAL GABLES (AP) — Nisine Poplar, a 6-foot-5 guard from Philadelphia, signed a national letter intent to join the Miami Hurricanes next year.
Poplar, a senior at Math, Civics & Sciences Charter School, averaged 22 points per game last season and helped the school win the state Class 2A title in 2019. He started playing organized basketball in 2018 and already has more than 1,000 points.
He’s the Hurricanes’ first 2021 signee.
More from CBSMiami.com
Abandoned At Miami International Airport, Learjet Finds New Home At Miami Aviation School
Police: Miami Beach Man Uses Knife, Hatchet To Kill Another Man Who Would Not Return His Calls
East Hollywood Dealing With Overflowing Sewer Water After Eta Turns Area Into Swampy Mess
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.