MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Thursday evening since there is the potential for more showers and some storms in the afternoon.

Any additional rainfall will lead to more flooding. The moisture tail of Eta may lead to scattered storms, but we will see some sunshine as well leading to highs in the low to mid-80s.

Although the wind has lightened up, there is a high risk of rip currents.

Thursday night passing showers and some downpours are possible with lows in the upper 70s.

Friday the rain chance begins to decrease as we’ll see a mix of sunshine and spotty showers.

Drier air moves in Saturday and Sunday and the rain chance will be low. We’ll enjoy plenty of warm sunshine with highs in the upper 80s this weekend.

More from CBSMiami.com

Abandoned At Miami International Airport, Learjet Finds New Home At Miami Aviation School

Police: Miami Beach Man Uses Knife, Hatchet To Kill Another Man Who Would Not Return His Calls

East Hollywood Dealing With Overflowing Sewer Water After Eta Turns Area Into Swampy Mess

Early next week a cold front is forecast to move in on Tuesday. It will be breezy to windy at times. Our highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday with lows in the low 70s. And by next Wednesday our highs will be in the upper 70s and it will feel a bit more like Fall South Florida style.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida around 4 a.m. Thursday and continues to move northeastward. Eta is expected to continue moving northeastward into the Western Atlantic and away from the U.S. Friday through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Theta in the Eastern Atlantic will continue to move eastward and will likely be north of the Canary Islands.

A wave in the Central Caribbean has a high potential of cyclone development as it moves westward. Satellite imagery indicates that the disturbance is gradually becoming better

organized, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next 2 to 3 days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so.