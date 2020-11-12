MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is helping serve travelers with hidden disabilities.
The airport will provide sunflower lanyards to travelers who may need extra time or help while traveling.
The goal of the program is that the lanyards are a discrete indicator for disabilities such as autism, hearing loss and PTSD.
Airport employees have been trained on how to help those wearing the lanyards.
“It sends a message to our employees that individuals, and you can get this for free, you can go on to our website or our mobile app, and you can then send a message so that we, employees who have been trained, understand that you may need a little bit more time, a little bit more patience and maybe some help,” said Miami International Airport CEO Lester Sola.
MIA is also opening a new multi-sensory room to help those with disabilities relax while traveling.
