MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens track coach who was arrested on sex charges last month is facing additional charges.

Darius Lawshea, 45, was back in court Thursday as another victim came forward to police.

According to the arrest report, Lawshea first molested the girl when she was 12-years-old and then again when she was 15-years-old.

The original case accused of Lawshea sexually assaulting one of his students 10 years ago and sexually molesting her sister recently

Lawshea reportedly had non-consensual sex with a teen three times in 2010 when the victim was just 14 years old and a member of the Miami Gardens High School track team.

She claims the first time was when she stayed overnight at his apartment, according to his arrest report. She reportedly said the other two times were in his car when he was driving her home from practice.

Lawshea faced additional charges in October when two more reported victims came forward.

He remains in jail where he’s being held on no bond for several counts of child molestation and sexual battery on a minor.

Anyone who knows of any victims should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).