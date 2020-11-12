MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The president and CEO of Jackson Health System says the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients is increasing.
Carlos Migoya said, “The COVID numbers at Jackson have really been going up slowly for the last 14 days. I would also tell you that the numbers for the county have also been going up in the last 14 days. Specifically, in the last 7 days, hospitalized beds for COVID patients in Dade County have gone up by twenty-seven percent.”
Migoya said the good news is that the number of patients in the intensive care unit is not growing by much.
He believes that is because the staff is better prepared to identify and treat symptoms of the virus, compared to earlier in the pandemic.
