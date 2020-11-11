MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who have served in the U.S. military.
Veterans Day is a time to pay respects and celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans.
It should not be confused with Memorial Day, which honors service members who died in service to their country. While deceased veterans are also remembered on Veterans Day, this day is set aside to thank and honor living veterans who served honorably in the military in wartime or peacetime.
It is a federal holiday which means government institutions are closed, but many retail and restaurants will remain open.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday:
• Federal and state offices: Closed
• Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed
• Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
• Public schools: Closed
• Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
• Post offices: Closed
• Stock markets: Open
• Banks: Most Closed
• Tri-Rail: Normal schedule
• Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule
• Garbage collection: Normal schedule
• Malls: Open
You must log in to post a comment.