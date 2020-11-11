MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most Coronavirus testing sites shut down by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta reopened Wednesday.
Miami-Dade County says testing sites at South Dade Government Center, the empty Costco in North Miami, the Homestead Air Reserve Park, and the one at Marlins Park have reopened.
The Hard Rock Stadium and Tamiami Fair Grounds sites will open on Thursday.
Other sites around the county have already reopened.
Click here to see where you can get tested for the coronavirus.
