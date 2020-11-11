MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday night’s band of storms from Eta made for some nervous hours in Miami-Dade County.

“I’m ready for this to just be over,” said Miami Lakes resident Jonathan Padillo.

At around 10 p.m. in Miami Lakes, there was only scattered showers.

“It’s been better than it has been the last few days. The flooding has gone down which is great,” Padillo said.

But it was a very different scene just a day ago as some streets turned into shallow rivers.

“They call it Miami Lakes for a reason,” said resident Pedro Martinez. “There was a lot of flooding.”

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’

East Hollywood Dealing With Overflowing Sewer Water Caused By Eta’s Heavy Rains

Miami-Dade Firefighter Loses Wife In Homestead House Fire

And for homeowner Celia, the flooding damaged her home, which she was stuck in for two days.

Over in Brickell, not much rainfall.

But that wasn’t the scene when eta made landfall.

On Brickell Avenue and 13th Street, plenty of cars got stuck trying to navigate.

The storms powerful howling wind and heavy rainfall soaked South Florida on Monday, leaving thousands without power and damage throughout.

But as eta makes its second appearance, these folks are hoping for the best.

“It’s just a little bit rainy. Hopefully, it stays that way,” said XXX.