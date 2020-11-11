MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A veteran Miami-Dade firefighter is mourning the loss of his wife after she died in a house fire in Homestead.

According to a GoFundMe page, Corey Logan was working an overtime shift on Tuesday when he received a Ring notification which showed his neighbor frantically banging on his front door along NW 18th Street just after 1 p.m.

Logan’s wife, who has advanced Lupus among other medical conditions, was home at the time, wrote Christopher Morales, who started the GoFundMe page.

Morales explained Logan “hopped on the rig and headed to his house lights and sirens.” Then he heard a house fire call from dispatch and it was his address that came over the air.

“He knew immediately. Unfortunately, when we arrived we had the worst case scenario. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from his house with his wife inside. We did our job and put the fire out and searched as fast as we could but were too late. She was in the bedroom where the fire started and passed away as a result,” according to Morales.

“This is a Firemans worst nightmare! Not only did he show up first to his house burning, but also lost the love of his life as a result of the fire as well,” wrote Morales.

Logan has been a firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue more than 20 years, nearly all stationed at Station 6. Morales describes him as the “heart and soul of the station.”

Because someone died, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating.

The cause of the fire is still not known.