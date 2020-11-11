MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Work continued on Wednesday morning to alleviate flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta at Melrose Manors and Melrose Park.

More than 2 dozen vacuum trucks were out in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods sucking up as much water as they could from flooded streets.

“The continuous rain, the volume of rain just overwhelmed the system,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Trantalis tells CBS4 that the city is committed to getting the flooding problems fixed.

Melrose Manors does not have a storm drain system, and Melrose Park uses retention ditches.

Both neighborhoods were on the list for improvements, now they may have moved up toward the top.

“Melrose was on the second rung of neighborhoods, but obviously we need to address this as a priority. This is the worst area of the entire city,” said Trantalis.

Kasi Shelton and her family of 6 packed up what they could salvage from their home. They are staying at a hotel for now, after those flooding rains destroyed her home.

“It was flooded, the whole place was flooded, the roof, by daughter’s room was caving in, you see the roof on the floor,” said Shelton.

The Shelton’s are paid up until Thursday at the hotel. They are not sure where they are going next. They, like so many others who were impacted by the flooding, are hoping for better days ahead.

“My mom, I just left her house, she said this is just a patch in time, but you will get thru it. Somethings happen like this for things to get better. And that’s that. I’m hoping and praying,” added Shelton.