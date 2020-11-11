MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 718 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday and deaths rose by 3 to 3,693.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 195,991.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.88%.

In Broward, there were 444 new cases and deaths rose by 4 to 1,564.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 92,148 cases.

The two-week positivity rate average stands at 6.32%.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’

Subtropical Storm Theta Is Record-Breaking 29th Named Atlantic Storm

Police Search For Murder Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Convenience Store

In Monroe, there were 41 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,646 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 11.66%.

Statewide, there were 5,838 newly added cases and deaths rose by 52 to 17,512.

The total number of cases now stands at 858,012 across Florida.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 6.88%.

Due to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta, the state-run COVID testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Tamiami Park remain closed Wednesday. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday.