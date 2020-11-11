Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County school officials announced Wednesday that all public schools would reopen on Thursday, but one.
West Broward High will the only campus which will remain closed though the remainder of the week. Impacted students and their families have been notified of the closure.
Officials also said that before and after school programs, activities and athletic events will also resume.
All Miami-Dade public schools will also reopen Thursday.
