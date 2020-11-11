MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dozens of South Florida restaurants are marking Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11 by offering deals to veterans and active duty military personnel who have served their country with honor and bravery.

Each deal requires proof of service, such as a military or VA-issued card, or discharge papers.

RESTAURANTS:

Applebee’s: For the last 13 years, Applebee’s restaurants have offered veterans a free meal on Veteran’s Day and plan to continue the tradition with a special Veterans Day Menu.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage.

Bob Evans: Free meal with a special menu.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military personnel and their families receive 20% off on food and retail purchases.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID through Wednesday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Chili’s: Chili’s is giving away a free entree from a select menu to military and veterans.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dunkin’: Free doughnut of your choice.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, located in Dania Beach, is honoring active military and veterans by treating them to a free lunch or dinner entrée.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee.

Famous Dave’s: A free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich plus a side. Dine-in or To-Go.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Hooters: Veterans can stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase from a long list of wing styles.

IHOP: The pancake chain is giving out complimentary red, white & blue buttermilk pancakes or breakfast combos to active military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Caesars: Vree lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden will offer veterans and active service members a free entree.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée.

Red Lobster: This deal starts the day after Veterans Day. From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty can check out Red Robin on Veterans Day for a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks: Free cup of joe to all active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse: Handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu at corporate locations Wednesday.

Tijuana Flats: 50% off all adult entrees. The offer is valid for in-store and takeout orders. Orders may also be placed online on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo. Hours can vary by location. Service members also enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.

Yard House: Free appetizer Wednesday.

BUSINESSES:

7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp for Veterans Advantage members.

Bass Pro Shops: 10% off (exclusions apply) both online and in-store. (Firearms and ammo discount is 5%.)

Bed Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase, Nov. 11-14.

buybuy BABY: Veterans, active duty and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase in-store and online, November 11 to 14.

Cabela’s: Veterans and active-duty military get 10% off (exclusions apply) both online and in-store. (Firearms and ammo discount is 5%.)

Columbia Sportswear: Military personnel receive 20% off at all Columbia brand and outlet store.

David’s Bridal: Active and retired military members and their immediate families (and fiancés) get an additional 10% off the entire in-store purchase.

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families get an 11% discount on in-store and online purchases.

Enterprise Car Sales: Active-duty military members, veterans and their dependents who purchase a used vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales are eligible to receive $300 off their vehicle purchase through Nov. 30

Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 11.

Home Depot: Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on November 11. Home Depot offers the 10% discount year round to active duty and retirees.

L.L.Bean: Active, veteran, retired and reservist personnel get 15% off online and in stores.

Mattress Firm: From November 11 through 17, veterans and active-duty military members can take advantage of Mattress Firm’s Black Friday Sale and receive an additional 10% off their entire purchase, for total savings up to 60% off.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Veterans, active-duty military personnel, retirees, Reservists and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase November 11 through 13. This offer is valid in-store only.

Omaha Steaks: Active-duty military, retirees, veterans, spouses and dependents get free shipping on select packages on November 11 in addition to its everyday 10% military discount. Available online and in stores.

Publix: Veterans, active military personnel and their families save 10% on groceries on November 11.

Rack Room Shoes: Military personnel and their dependents get a 20% discount off entire purchase.

Sport Clips: Participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members as well as donate $1 for every haircut service provided on that day.

Staples: 25% discount through Nov. 14.

Target: 10% military discount.

Walgreens: Veterans, military and their families get a 20% discount on eligible regular priced items,November 11 through 15.