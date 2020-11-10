Comments
NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overnight house fire in North Miami has turned deadly.
A 54-year-old woman who was hospitalized following the fire has died at the hospital, according to a North Miami Police Department spokesperson.
The fire broke out a home on NW 120 Street near 1st Avenue.
A resident said the fire started in the living room.
Firefighters had to cut through storm shutters to fight the flames.
An elderly woman and a man were treated on the scene.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire.
