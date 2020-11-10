  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A overnight house fire in North Miami has left at least one person hospitalized.The fire broke out a home on NW 120 Street near 1st Avenue.

A resident said the fire started in the living room.

Firefighters had to cut through storm shutters to fight the flames.

An elderly woman and a man were treated on the scene. Another woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

