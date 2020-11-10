MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins are making a $75 million commitment to support live-saving cancer research.

What started as the Dolphins Cycling Challenge in 2010 will enter its 11th year with a new resolution: a 100 percent year-round promise to support cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

While the mission remains the same, the organization is taking a ‘one team, one fight’ mentality that will now be known as Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC).

The shift to ‘challenge cancer’ takes the organization beyond a single event to a collective movement, providing hope to families and friends, coworkers, and neighbors who have been affected by cancer.

Beyond looking for just a cure, the research that Sylvester generates also addresses disparities in care for minority communities supports medically-underserved populations; identifies ways to reduce risks for firefighters and other first responders; and promotes preventative care habits, among its many initiatives.

“At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We continue to be inspired by the high-level research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and are proud to expand our support.”

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $39 million for Sylvester. The DCC is the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

The campaign will raise funds year-round in addition to its signature cycling event.

The money supports more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs; and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy.

“Physicians and scientists at Sylvester are more committed than ever to developing new, more effective, and less toxic ways to treat cancer and to prevent it. We just launched an Experimental Therapeutics program which will accelerate our efforts to bring promising discoveries from our laboratories to our patients. This incredible partnership with the Miami Dolphins has supported vitally important research at Sylvester for a decade. We are extremely grateful for this renewed commitment to continue working side by side in pursuit of new cancer cures,” said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

As part of the DCC’s contribution to Sylvester, the University of Miami will also be naming the Sylvester Courtyard in the organization’s honor. The courtyard will be a tribute to the DCC’s supporters past and present and serve as inspiration for future participation. Additionally, the DCC will be recognized at each Sylvester location across South Florida.

“The University of Miami is grateful to the Miami Dolphins Foundation for its renewed commitment to this extraordinary South Florida tradition,” said University of Miami President, Julio Frenk. “The DCC has become a beacon of hope in South Florida. Together, we will continue to create a spirit of community around our cherished goal – giving patients the gift of life and freedom from the pain and suffering that comes from fighting cancer.”

The DCC will continue to host its marquee event led by its 100-mile ride this spring. It’s scheduled for April 10, 2021. Participants will be able to choose whether they want to ride, run or walk the route of their choosing, or in-person at Hard Rock Stadium.

Registration information will become available later this year. Volunteer opportunities will be available.

Visit www.DolphinsChallengeCancer.com for more information.