TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased by 25% over the last two weeks and more than 35% in the last 30 days, according to a top Florida health care regulator.

Self-reported data from hospitals published by the state shows 3,034 patients hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

On a phone call with hospital providers Tuesday, Agency for Health Care Administration interim Secretary Shevaun L. Harris said that the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 had increased by more than 25% over the last two weeks and 35% over the last 30 days.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to climb, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push for a return to normalcy.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Subtropical Storm Theta Is Record-Breaking 29th Named Atlantic Storm

COVID Sexually Transmitted? UM Study Says ‘It Also Has Potential To Cause Male Infertility’

Police Search For Murder Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Convenience Store

As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 852,174 COVID-19 cases in Florida, an increase of 4,353 cases from a Monday count.

The health department data also show that nearly 4% of the state’s nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations was predictable, according to Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s Infection Prevention and Control department.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida and nationwide can be attributed to pandemic fatigue, mixed messages from television and social media, and “wrong messaging coming from the top,” Gordillo said.

“And then, all these other factors – the seasonality, the fact that people now are more indoors – all these are something that the virus loves,” he said Monday in a video posted on YouTube by Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

On Monday, drug manufacturer Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate had a more than 90% efficacy rate seven days after the second dose of the vaccine was administered.

The companies are accumulating the required safety data and will apply for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month, after safety milestones are reached, the announcement said.

Meanwhile, Gordillo, said the best tools currently available to Florida and the nation are non-pharmaceutical: social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the creation of a coronavirus task force comprised of scientists and physicians that will help guide his policies.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)