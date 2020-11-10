Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a reported death following a residential fire in Homestead on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to a fire, along Northwest 18th Street after 1 p.m., where they found a body inside.
CBS4 cameras captured the area cordoned off with yellow tape.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.
Investigators have not releaseded the name of the victim.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
