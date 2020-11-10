MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 394 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday with 2 new deaths.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 195,273 and 3,690 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.71%.

In Broward, there were 263 new cases and 1 newly reported death. Broward County’s overall total increased to 91,704 cases and 1,560 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.33%.

In Monroe, there were 9 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,605 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average decreased slightly to 10.99%

Statewide, there were 4,353 newly added cases and 69 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 852,174 across Florida and 17,460 total deaths.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 6.71%.

Due to Tropical Storm Eta, the state-run COVID testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium remains closed Tuesday due to flooding. It is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday.