MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.

In Broward and Monroe Counties, all campuses are reopen and operating at their regular schedule.

Also in Broward, a school board meeting and workshop planned for Tuesday is still on as planned.

In Miami-Dade, all but 16 campuses are reopen on Tuesday due to “flooding and access challenges.”

Learning resumes at all @MDCPS schools tomorrow, November 10. Sixteen schools listed below, where we observed community flooding and access challenges, will pivot to My School Online for the day. Families/employees are being notified via automated messages. #Eta pic.twitter.com/RISTiwETx7 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 9, 2020

Here are the 16 schools which the county said will remain closed.

American Senior High

Barbara Goleman Senior High

Bob Graham Educational Center

Bob Graham Primary Learning Center

Brentwood Elementary

Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary

Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy

Gloria Floyd Elementary

Key Biscayne K-8 Center

Lake Stevens Elementary

Lake Stevens Middle

Linda Lentin K-8 Center

A. Milam K-8 Center

Miami Carol City Senior High

North County K-8 Center

Westland Hialeah Senior High

MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”

The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.