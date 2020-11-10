  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Broward Schools, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Schools, Monroe County Schools, Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.

In Broward and Monroe Counties, all campuses are reopen and operating at their regular schedule.

Also in Broward, a school board meeting and workshop planned for Tuesday is still on as planned.

In Miami-Dade, all but 16 campuses are reopen on Tuesday due to “flooding and access challenges.”

 

Here are the 16 schools which the county said will remain closed.

  • American Senior High
  • Barbara Goleman Senior High
  • Bob Graham Educational Center
  • Bob Graham Primary Learning Center
  • Brentwood Elementary
  • Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary
  • Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy
  • Gloria Floyd Elementary
  • Key Biscayne K-8 Center
  • Lake Stevens Elementary
  • Lake Stevens Middle
  • Linda Lentin K-8 Center
  • A. Milam K-8 Center
  • Miami Carol City Senior High
  • North County K-8 Center
  • Westland Hialeah Senior High

MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”

The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.

