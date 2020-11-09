MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Division of Emergency Management officials said the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will not be reopening until Wednesday of Thursday.
Officials said the decision to temporarily close the testing site was due to “extensive water damage,” caused by Tropical Storm Eta, which in some parts of the site reached water depths of 14 – 16 inches.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Tracking The Tropics: Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key
Eta Strengthens, Hurricane Watch In Effect For South Florida
FPL Expects Potential Widespread Power Outages Due To Tropical Storm Eta
They said crews were working to reopen the site as soon as possible, “So we can continue to provide free and accessible COVID-19 testing to all Floridians.”
Click here to see a list of coronavirus testing sites across South Florida.
You must log in to post a comment.