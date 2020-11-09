MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Along with schools being closed Monday, Tropical Storm Eta forced authorities across South Florida to temporarily suspend some services in the Tri-County area.

Bridges were locked down Sunday afternoon. County parks, beaches, marinas, golf courses, and other public outdoor spaces were also closed.

All County government offices were closed on Monday, along with all Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe public schools.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Tracking The Tropics: Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key

Eta Strengthens, Hurricane Watch In Effect For South Florida

FPL Expects Potential Widespread Power Outages Due To Tropical Storm Eta

Public transportation was also affected. Tri-Rail, Metrorail, and public buses suspended operations during the storm.

All COVID-19 testing sites were also closed until after the storm passes.

Miami-Dade county opened two evacuation centers for people living in low-lying areas, people living in mobile homes and those needing to take refuge. They are located at the Fuchs Pavilion Evacuation Center at 10901 Coral Way and another at South Dade High School.

Miami-Dade County transit operations ceased at 2 p.m. Sunday and collection of solid waste and recycling was also suspended.

Police and first responders are working normal shifts.

FPL has 10,000 restoration personnel on hand to deal with Eta’s impacts.

PortMiami was also closed on Sunday.

Miami International remains open and so does Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Generally, airlines pause operations before sustained crosswinds reach 35+ mph. The FAA and MIA towers don’t operate in sustained winds of 55+ mph. Anyone with a flight should contact their airline for flight status.

College students are urged to contact ther learning institutions and check their social media pages for updates.