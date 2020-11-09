BROWARD (CBSMiami) – There is significant flooding throughout Broward including in Lauderhill where a person was hospitalized after driving their car into a canal at 4121 NW 21 Street.

“As you can see here, you can’t tell the parking lot from the canal, a vehicle drove into the canal,” explained Assistant Lauderhill Fire Chief Jeff Levy.

Levy said it happened shortly before 7:00 p.m.

“One person was in the vehicle that we know of right now. A lot of firefighters were able to get into the vehicle, get the victim out, pull him out, begin CPR and get him transported to Broward General Hospital where he has regained his pulse.”

However, Levy explained they received reports that a second person may have been in the vehicle. A Plantation Fire Rescue dive team did a secondary search and checked the vehicle but didn’t find anyone.

#BREAKING #Lauderhill fire units on scene of vehicle that drove into a canal. 4121 NW 21th St. Firefighters pulled one subject from vehicle and searching for others. Patient being txp to @BrowardHealth in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/uWak6dotL7 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) November 9, 2020

Flooding is severe in areas of Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Hallandale, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek and Oakland Park.

“This underscores just how dangerous it could be driving in flooded streets. Yeah, I mean, we hear the comment saying ‘turn around, don’t drown,’ and this is a perfect example. If you can’t see the streets, turn around. Don’t go through the flooded water,” said Levy.

All of Broward County remains under a local State of Emergency.

laxmi Lalwani lives off A1A at NE 9 Street in Fort Lauderdale and floodwater was nearly at her front door on Sunday.

“It’s a part of living on the beach,” she said. “I tell my friends when it rains like this, to avoid AIA.“

Some streets in Melrose Park and Melrose Manors in west Fort Lauderdale became impassable.

City vacuum trucks were in overdrive.

“We have increased our fleet from 5 to 23. Our trucks are working through the night, but they can’t go out when the winds are more than 35 mph,” explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Street flooding made driving a risky proposition as cars stalled and became disabled.

CBS4’s Joan Murray with more on flooding issues in Broward

CLOSURES:

All non-emergency County Government business operations will be closed on Monday.

All courthouses for the 17th Judicial Circuit for Broward County will be closed Monday.

All Broward County Public Schools will be closed Monday, including eLearning.

Port Everglades is closed but Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and North Perry Airports are open. However, passengers should check with their airlines for possible flight cancellations.

Broward County Transit and Paratransit are closed Monday.

All bridges (FDOT-and County-operated went into the “locked down” position at 2pm Sunday.

The Broward County Emergency Hotline is open at 311 or 954-831-4000.

Broward County Parks are closed Monday.

Solid waste and recycling collections in the Broward Municipal Services District will be suspended on Monday.