MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians are in the dark due to power outages caused by Tropical Storm Eta.
As of 12:30 a.m. FPL says there are 7,140 customers without power in Miami-Dade County, and 20,240 customers without power in Broward.
FPL has repair trucks staged across South Florida in order to make repairs as soon as possible.
Flooding, debris and other obstacles often affect the speed of power restoration. Following severe weather, FPL crews must cut away trees and other vegetation that have fallen into power lines, or that are in the way, to find and fix damage safely and as quickly as possible.
