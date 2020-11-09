MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward until 11 a.m.
Between four and 11 inches of rain have fallen from Tropical Storm Eta.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Homestead, Tamarac, Margate, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and South Miami.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall
Tree Crashes Onto Home Displacing 7 As Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Closures
Tropical Storm Eta’s Heavy Rain, Storm Surge Affects Florida Keys
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
If you’re driving and encounter flooded roads, turn around.
You must log in to post a comment.