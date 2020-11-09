TAMPA (CBSMiami) — If you filled up your gas tank ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, then you probably noticed Florida’s gas price plunge has continued.
The state average has declined 36 consecutive days for a total discount of 19 cents. It now appears the state average is on the verge of falling below $2 a gallon for the first time since June 10th.
Many gas stations in Miami are already below $2 a gallon.
Florida’s average gas price is:
- $2.01 per gallon (Sunday)
- 4 cents less than last week
- 17 cents less than a month ago
- 41 cents less than last year
“Demand concerns – related to surging cases of COVID-19 – continue to weigh on the global fuel market, leading to lower prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although US gasoline demand is not nearly as low as it was in April, it remains 9% lower than what’s common, this time of year. Florida drivers should see another round of discounts this week. The state average should slip below $2 a gallon and sink to $1.95 by the weekend.”
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.15), Panama City ($2.09), Pensacola ($2.07)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.88), Orlando ($1.93), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($1.94)
