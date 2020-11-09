MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 523 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Monday with 5 new deaths.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 194,879 and 3,688 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.44%.

In Broward, there were 444 new cases and 11 newly reported deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 91,441 cases and 1,559 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.27%.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Tracking The Tropics: Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key

Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding, Closures Across Miami-Dade

Semi-Truck Dangles Off Palmetto Expressway

In Monroe, there were 28 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,596 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 11.04%.

Statewide, there were 3,924 newly added cases and 58 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 847,821 across Florida and 17391 total deaths.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 6.57%.

Due to Tropical Storm Eta, the state-run COVID testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Beach Convention Center and CB Smith Park are closed Monday, as are all the county-run sites.