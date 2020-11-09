MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.
In a tweet from Robert Runcie, the Broward superintendent said all “campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule.”
Runcie added that the school board meeting and workshop is still on as planned.
.@browardschools campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule on Tues., Nov. 10. The School Board Meeting & Workshop will take place as scheduled. Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 remains a scheduled day off for all students and staff in observance of Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/qSmpAUZhVd
— Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 9, 2020
Over in Miami-Dade, the school district is reopening most campuses on Tuesday.
Learning resumes at all @MDCPS schools tomorrow, November 10. Sixteen schools listed below, where we observed community flooding and access challenges, will pivot to My School Online for the day. Families/employees are being notified via automated messages. #Eta pic.twitter.com/RISTiwETx7
— Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 9, 2020
There are 16 exceptions, which the county said is due to “community flooding and access challenges.”
- American Senior High
- Barbara Goleman Senior High
- Bob Graham Educational Center
- Bob Graham Primary Learning Center
- Brentwood Elementary
- Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary
- Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy
- Gloria Floyd Elementary
- Key Biscayne K-8 Center
- Lake Stevens Elementary
- Lake Stevens Middle
- Linda Lentin K-8 Center
- A. Milam K-8 Center
- Miami Carol City Senior High
- North County K-8 Center
- Westland Hialeah Senior High
MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”
The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.
Hope everyone is well following the passage of Tropical Storm Eta. Monroe County schools will be in session tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10th. For those students who are on an A/B schedule, it will be a B day. See everyone tomorrow!
— MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 9, 2020
