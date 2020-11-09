MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.

In a tweet from Robert Runcie, the Broward superintendent said all “campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule.”

Runcie added that the school board meeting and workshop is still on as planned.

.@browardschools campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule on Tues., Nov. 10. The School Board Meeting & Workshop will take place as scheduled. Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 remains a scheduled day off for all students and staff in observance of Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/qSmpAUZhVd — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 9, 2020

Over in Miami-Dade, the school district is reopening most campuses on Tuesday.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Tracking The Tropics: Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key

Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding, Closures Across Miami-Dade

Semi-Truck Dangles Off Palmetto Expressway

Learning resumes at all @MDCPS schools tomorrow, November 10. Sixteen schools listed below, where we observed community flooding and access challenges, will pivot to My School Online for the day. Families/employees are being notified via automated messages. #Eta pic.twitter.com/RISTiwETx7 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 9, 2020

There are 16 exceptions, which the county said is due to “community flooding and access challenges.”

American Senior High

Barbara Goleman Senior High

Bob Graham Educational Center

Bob Graham Primary Learning Center

Brentwood Elementary

Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary

Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy

Gloria Floyd Elementary

Key Biscayne K-8 Center

Lake Stevens Elementary

Lake Stevens Middle

Linda Lentin K-8 Center

A. Milam K-8 Center

Miami Carol City Senior High

North County K-8 Center

Westland Hialeah Senior High

MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”

The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.