MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Learning resumes for students across South Florida on Tuesday after classes were canceled for a day over Tropical Storm Eta concerns.

In a tweet from Robert Runcie, the Broward superintendent said all “campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule.”

Runcie added that the school board meeting and workshop is still on as planned.

Over in Miami-Dade, the school district is reopening most campuses on Tuesday.

There are 16 exceptions, which the county said is due to “community flooding and access challenges.”

  • American Senior High
  • Barbara Goleman Senior High
  • Bob Graham Educational Center
  • Bob Graham Primary Learning Center
  • Brentwood Elementary
  • Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary
  • Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy
  • Gloria Floyd Elementary
  • Key Biscayne K-8 Center
  • Lake Stevens Elementary
  • Lake Stevens Middle
  • Linda Lentin K-8 Center
  • A. Milam K-8 Center
  • Miami Carol City Senior High
  • North County K-8 Center
  • Westland Hialeah Senior High

MDCPS said students from these schools “will pivot to My School Online for the day.”

The Monroe County School District also announced classes will resume Tuesday.

