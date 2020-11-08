MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Power outages are being reported across South Florida as a result of Sunday’s nasty weather from Tropical Storm Eta.

According to Florida Power & Light, power was out for 2,460 customers in Miami-Dade as of 3:30 p.m.

In Broward, 3,290 customers were without power.

On Saturday, FPL announced that outages from Eta were expected, which is why the company readied a restoration team of approximately 10,000 to respond as the storm approaches South Florida.

FPL officials would like consumers to download the FPL app by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375) or enroll in alerts by texting the word “Join” to MyFPL (69375).

Officials said that in some areas customers could experience more than one outage as weather bands move through.

“We understand the anxiety and frustration our customers are feeling to have to prepare for a storm late in this unprecedented hurricane season,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL.

“While we have sent a combined total of approximately 7,300 employees and contractors to assist other utilities five times during this unprecedented hurricane season, we realize that we may not receive the same level of support for this storm due to ongoing natural disasters throughout the country, including ice storms and fires, as well as outages still remaining from hurricanes,” added Silagy.