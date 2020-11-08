MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Eta is moving north-northwestward over the Florida Straits.

The storm is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida and the Florida Keys.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Eta was about 145 miles southeast of Marathon and about 170 miles south-southeast of Miami.

Eta is moving toward the north-northwest near, and this motion is forecast to continue through this afternoon.

A turn toward northwest is expected by this evening, followed by a westward motion by early Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will continue to move over the Florida Straits between Cuba and the Bahamas this afternoon, pass near or over the Florida Keys tonight and early Monday, and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Eta is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

During the past few hours, tropical-storm-force winds gusts have been occurring all along the southeast Florida coast.

A gust to 60 mph was measured by an elevated weather station on Ft. Lauderdale Beach, a gust to 53 mph was observed at Palm Beach International Airport and at an elevated site at Fowey Rocks, while a gust to 46 mph was measured at the Boca Raton Airport.

North Perry Hollywood Airport also just reported a wind gust of 53 mph.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence

Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Englewood including Florida Bay

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Florida coast from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island.

