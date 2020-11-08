MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public School students do not have to take part in eLearning on Monday after all.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday evening.

It said, “Based upon FPL’s expressed concerns for the increasing & sustained winds from #TropicalStormEta which will cause widespread outages & disruption to <@browardschools, there will be no eLearning instruction on Mon. Nov 9, and all BCPS schools & admin offices will be closed.

Based upon FPL’s expressed concerns for the increasing & sustained winds from #TropicalStormEta , which will cause widespread outages & disruption to @browardschools , there will be no eLearning instruction on Mon. Nov 9, and all BCPS schools & admin offices will be closed. pic.twitter.com/dPwTG1TSx2 — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 9, 2020

Miami-Dade Public Schools also cancelled school on Monday including all online classes.

Due to the expected unfavorable weather conditions associated with TS #Eta, @MDCPS schools, both in-person and My School Online, will be cancelled on Monday, November 9. Tomorrow afternoon, the District will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TMtvTMOrap — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 8, 2020

MDCPS added in a statement that all “adult education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events” are canceled.

To ensure the safety and security of students and employees, all @MDCPS classes – online and in person – as well as activities and athletic events, have been cancelled for Monday, November 9. pic.twitter.com/lAJCinobUz — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) November 8, 2020

The move comes a day after Monroe County announced its decision to cancel school for all staff and students on Monday.

Schools in Monroe County will be closed Monday, including virtual school, due to the approaching tropical storm. Offices will also be closed. On Tuesday, when school resumes, for those on an A/B schedule it will be a B day. Be safe!!! — MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 7, 2020

At the collegiate level, several changes are taking place.

Miami Dade College suspended all classes and all college operations Sunday morning. The suspension will continue through Monday evening.

FIU campuses will be closed Monday and all classes, including remote and online, are canceled.

The University of Miami is going online only starting Monday. The COVID-19 testing center at Pavia Garage will also be closed on Monday.

Nova Southeastern University is ceasing all operations at its Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach locations at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.