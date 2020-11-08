Tracking EtaTrack The Storm Here
Filed Under:Broward Schools, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Schools, Monroe County Schools, Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public School students do not have to take part in eLearning on Monday after all.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday evening.

It said, “Based upon FPL’s expressed concerns for the increasing & sustained winds from #TropicalStormEta which will cause widespread outages & disruption to <@browardschools, there will be no eLearning instruction on Mon. Nov 9, and all BCPS schools & admin offices will be closed.

Miami-Dade Public Schools also cancelled school on Monday including all online classes.

MDCPS added in a statement that all “adult education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events” are canceled.

More from CBSMiami.com
Eta Strengthens, Hurricane Watch In Effect For South Florida
State Of Emergency Declared In Florida As Tropical Storm Eta Looms
FPL Expects Potential Widespread Power Outages Due To Tropical Storm Eta

The move comes a day after Monroe County announced its decision to cancel school for all staff and students on Monday.

At the collegiate level, several changes are taking place.

Miami Dade College suspended all classes and all college operations Sunday morning. The suspension will continue through Monday evening.

FIU campuses will be closed Monday and all classes, including remote and online, are canceled.

The University of Miami is going online only starting Monday. The COVID-19 testing center at Pavia Garage will also be closed on Monday.

Nova Southeastern University is ceasing all operations at its Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach locations at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Comments