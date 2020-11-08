MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are widespread closures across Miami-Dade County thanks to Tropical Storm Eta and a declared State of Emergency in the County.

Miami-Dade County currently is under a Tropical Storm Warning, a Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Watch. Sustained winds with gusts of 50-60 miles per hour may occur overnight, lingering into Monday morning. There is also the possibility of tornadoes.

Additional rainfall of three to six inches may occur in the next 24 hours, with significant intermittent rain bands. Storm surge and rising water are a concern in low-lying areas, such as South Dade and Homestead.

The county opened two evacuation centers for people living in low-lying areas, people living in mobile homes and those needing to take refuge. They are located at the Fuchs Pavilion Evacuation Center at 10901 Coral Way and another at South Dade High School.

Miami-Dade County transit operations ceased at 2 p.m. Sunday, in preparation for Eta. Collection of solid waste and recycling has been suspended.

Bridges have been locked down. County parks, beaches, marinas, golf courses and other public outdoor spaces have been closed. All County government offices will be closed on Monday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will also be closed on Monday.

All COVID-19 testing sites have been closed until after the storm passes.

PortMiami was also closed on Sunday in preparation for tropical storm gale force winds.

Miami International remains open. Generally, airlines pause operations before sustained crosswinds reach 35+ mph. The FAA and MIA towers don’t operate in sustained winds of 55+ mph. Anyone with a flight should contact their airline for flight status.

FPL has 10,000 restoration personnel on hand to deal with any impacts from Eta, and backup from Texas has also been called in to prepare for any outages that may occur.