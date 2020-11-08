Tracking EtaTrack The Storm Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no school in Miami-Dade County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

In a tweet from the district, the cancellation includes in-person and online classes.

MDCPS added in a statement that all “adult education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events” are canceled.

The move comes a day after Monroe County announced its decision to cancel school for all staff and students on Monday.

Broward County has yet to announce its decision.

