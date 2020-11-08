MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no school in Miami-Dade County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

In a tweet from the district, the cancellation includes in-person and online classes.

Due to the expected unfavorable weather conditions associated with TS #Eta, @MDCPS schools, both in-person and My School Online, will be cancelled on Monday, November 9. Tomorrow afternoon, the District will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TMtvTMOrap — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 8, 2020

MDCPS added in a statement that all “adult education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events” are canceled.

To ensure the safety and security of students and employees, all @MDCPS classes – online and in person – as well as activities and athletic events, have been cancelled for Monday, November 9. pic.twitter.com/lAJCinobUz — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) November 8, 2020

The move comes a day after Monroe County announced its decision to cancel school for all staff and students on Monday.

Schools in Monroe County will be closed Monday, including virtual school, due to the approaching tropical storm. Offices will also be closed. On Tuesday, when school resumes, for those on an A/B schedule it will be a B day. Be safe!!! — MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 7, 2020

Broward County has yet to announce its decision.