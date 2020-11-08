WATCH LIVEBroward Mayor Dale Holness Giving Update On Eta
Filed Under:Broward Schools, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Schools, Monroe County Schools, Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no school in Miami-Dade County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta and Broward County is going online only.

In a tweet from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district, the cancellation includes in-person and online classes.

MDCPS added in a statement that all “adult education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events” are canceled.

More from CBSMiami.com
Eta Strengthens, Hurricane Watch In Effect For South Florida
State Of Emergency Declared In Florida As Tropical Storm Eta Looms
FPL Expects Potential Widespread Power Outages Due To Tropical Storm Eta

The move comes a day after Monroe County announced its decision to cancel school for all staff and students on Monday.

Broward County Public Schools will hold classes on Monday but they will be online only.

Districtwide education and administration will operate remotely. All schools and District offices will be closed.

At the collegiate level, several changes are taking place.

Miami Dade College suspended all classes and all college operations Sunday morning. The suspension will continue through Monday evening.

FIU campuses will be closed Monday and all classes, including remote and online, are canceled.

The University of Miami is going online only starting Monday. The COVID-19 testing center at Pavia Garage will also be closed on Monday.

Nova Southeastern University is ceasing all operations at its Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach locations at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Comments