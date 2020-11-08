MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no school in Miami-Dade County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta and Broward County is going online only.

In a tweet from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district, the cancellation includes in-person and online classes.

Due to the expected unfavorable weather conditions associated with TS #Eta, @MDCPS schools, both in-person and My School Online, will be cancelled on Monday, November 9. Tomorrow afternoon, the District will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TMtvTMOrap — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 8, 2020

MDCPS added in a statement that all “adult education, as well as school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events” are canceled.

To ensure the safety and security of students and employees, all @MDCPS classes – online and in person – as well as activities and athletic events, have been cancelled for Monday, November 9. pic.twitter.com/lAJCinobUz — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) November 8, 2020

The move comes a day after Monroe County announced its decision to cancel school for all staff and students on Monday.

Schools in Monroe County will be closed Monday, including virtual school, due to the approaching tropical storm. Offices will also be closed. On Tuesday, when school resumes, for those on an A/B schedule it will be a B day. Be safe!!! — MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 7, 2020

Broward County Public Schools will hold classes on Monday but they will be online only.

Given the approach of TS Eta @browardschools will revert to 100% eLearning on Mon., Nov. 9, due to the potential for tropical storm force winds and flooding. Districtwide education and administration will operate remotely. All schools and District offices will be closed. pic.twitter.com/hw5imltP9T — Broward Schools (@browardschools) November 8, 2020

Districtwide education and administration will operate remotely. All schools and District offices will be closed.

At the collegiate level, several changes are taking place.

Miami Dade College suspended all classes and all college operations Sunday morning. The suspension will continue through Monday evening.

FIU campuses will be closed Monday and all classes, including remote and online, are canceled.

The University of Miami is going online only starting Monday. The COVID-19 testing center at Pavia Garage will also be closed on Monday.

Nova Southeastern University is ceasing all operations at its Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach locations at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.