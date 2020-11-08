MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 1,710 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Saturday with 1 new death.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 194,356 and 3,683 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.42%.

In Broward, there were 825 new cases and 3 newly reported deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 90,997 cases and 1,548 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.23%.

In Monroe, there were 29 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,568 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 10.88%.

Statewide, there were 6,820 newly added cases and 22 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 843,897 across Florida and 17,333 total deaths.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 6.29%.

Due to Tropical Storm Eta, the state-run COVID testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Beach Convention Center and CB Smith Park are closed Sunday and Monday, as are all the county-run sites.